Durham Police at active scene where 2 people shot, 1 dead

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have an area blocked off near Avon Lake Drive after a reported deadly shooting and possible standoff.

A shooting reportedly took place at the Lakemoor Apartments on Thursday afternoon. Police sources told ABC11 that at least two people have been shot -- one was killed.

A person is barricaded inside an apartment building, police said. Officers have asked residents to back away from building 330.



Police officers were seen hiding behind cars with guns drawn as investigators combed the scene and made sure residents were not nearby as people who live there arrive home from work.

A police K-9 officer was deployed to the scene. Witnesses told ABC11 that they heard at least eight or nine gunshots. Witnesses also said someone was standing on a third-floor balcony and shot down at someone in the parking lot.



Police are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area. The apartment complex is in south Durham near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Fayetteville Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

