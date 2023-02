Baby born at Holly Springs hospital enters world on 02-03 at 2:03 a.m.

A Sanford couple welcomed a new son into the world early Friday - that's 02-03-23 at 2:03 a.m. -- at UNC Health Rex Holly Springs Hospital.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a special delivery with special timing at UNC Health Rex Holly Springs Hospital.

Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey welcomed Dominic into the world early Friday - that's 02-03-23 at 2:03 a.m.

Dominic weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was born after a speedy delivery of one hour and 18 minutes.

The family from Sanford said they're excited to introduce Dominic to his big brother, Jessie.

Hospital officials said mom and baby are both doing well.