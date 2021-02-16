4-month-old left outside in cold while caretakers attend party at Wilson hotel, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-month-old was left outside in the cold for hours in Wilson.Wilson Police Department arrested the baby's father and his girlfriend after learning they were at a party the night the baby went missing.The baby's mother told police her child went missing in the early morning hours of Feb. 12. That's when officers learned that a party involving several rooms at the America's Best Value Inn on US301 was happening when the baby went missing.The baby's father, Daryl J. Barnes III, 30, reportedly had gotten into an argument with the baby's mother recently.After reviewing security video and talking to Barnes' girlfriend, police were able to find the baby outside the hotel.The baby was in critical condition due to exposure, but after being taken to the hospital, the baby is expected to make a full recovery.Barnes was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. His girlfriend, Keosha T. Parker, was arrested on child abuse and attempted first-degree murder charges.Investigators said they expect to file more charges in the case.