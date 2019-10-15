Baby found safe after being taken in car left running outside Fayetteville store, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a person stole a car with a five-month-old baby inside Saturday night.It happened just after 7 p.m. at the O'Reilly's Auto Parts along the 5400 block of Raeford Road.Police said a 2005 Saturn van was left unlocked with a five-month-old inside.According to police, the car was located at the intersection of Glensford Drive and Raeford Road.The baby was unharmed in the backseat.The suspect, wearing a light-colored shirt and pants, was last seen running behind businesses in the area, police said.Officers and detectives are on the scene investigating.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department directly or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.