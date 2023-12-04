Underage boys accused of stealing multiple cars, running crime spree ring in Durham

Multiple people have been arrested and at least five stolen cars have been recovered, according to Durham County Sheriff's Office.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people have been arrested and at least five stolen cars have been recovered, according to Durham County Sheriff's Office.

"We have noticed an increase in reports of property crimes throughout Durham County in recent weeks," said Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead. "As a direct result, we have strategically deployed Sheriff's Office resources in an attempt to investigate, identify, and apprehend the individuals responsible for them."

The sheriff said those deployments have helped the department make several arrests and return multiple stolen vehicles.

Most of the suspects in these crimes are described as underage boys. The sheriff's office said it believes the group of juveniles is responsible for several armed vehicle larcenies in Durham and surrounding counties.

"The end result has been the arrest of multiple suspects; including juveniles. It is particularly troubling to me to see the youth of our community becoming more involved in criminal activity at younger and younger ages. Here at DCSO, we want to assist young people who have made poor decisions; however we must also follow the law to hold them accountable," Birkhead said.