Raleigh churches and restaurants team up to provide free Easter meals for families

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Bright sunshine bathed an army of volunteers with warmth the day before Easter, as they stood in two parking lots on Old Poole Road in Raleigh. They practiced social distancing, wearing masks and gloves as they made a real difference in the lives of grateful families by distributing free meals.The Reverend Philip Brickle of the Lost Sheep Outreach Ministry said, "Folks normally go to church on Easter Sunday, then they feast and fellowship. With what's going on with the virus, they won't be able to do that. So Backyard Bistro, the Butcher's Market, Lost Sheep Outreach Ministry and New Bethel Christian Church decided to do something for the community.""We're gonna probably gonna feed a thousand families today! We shopped for 700," said Backyard Bistro owner Joe Lubrazo. "We got a little more food than we thought, so I just can't tell you how wonderful it feels!"They came prepared with plenty of ham, the favorite main dish for many people this season, and much more."We got fish, fries, barbecue chicken, barbecue, mashed potatoes, string beans, rolls," Brickle said. "So it is an Easter feast!"Lumbrazo smiled as he said, "We found that the more you give, the more you're gonna get back, and it feels good to help the community out. Happy Easter!"