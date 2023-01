Bank of America branch robbed in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner Police are investigating a robbery at Bank of America on Wednesday.

It happened about 1:40 p.m., police said, at the branch at 547 Benson Road.

A man who implied he had a weapon robbed the bank and fled on foot.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black man wearing a burgundy hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.

No one was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

