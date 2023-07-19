WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man injured during 12-hour Fayetteville standoff was shot by SBI agent

WTVD logo
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 1:45AM
SBI agent fires weapon during Fayetteville standoff
EMBED <>More Videos

An SBI special agent returned fire and struck a shooting suspect after a lengthy standoff at a Fayetteville home on Sunday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details released Tuesday showed that a suspect in a Fayetteville standoff was shot was an SBI agent.

Special agents from the State Bureau of Investigation's Special Response Team were called to assist Fayetteville Police on Sunday with taking an armed suspect into custody who had allegedly been shooting at neighbors and officers.

The suspect was barricaded inside a home in the 300 block of Desmond Drive. The standoff lasted 12 hours.

According to the SBI, as agents were getting into position to relieve Fayetteville officers, the suspect shot again at officers.

An SBI special agent returned fire, hitting the shooting suspect, 61-year-old Patrick George Pavletic.

Pavletic was taken to a hospital and has since been taken into custody.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the ordeal.

As is standard procedure, the SBI agent who shot Pavletic has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

The SBI's Special Investigations Unit is now looking into the shooting, and the case will be investigated and reviewed by the District Attorney.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW