An SBI special agent returned fire and struck a shooting suspect after a lengthy standoff at a Fayetteville home on Sunday.

Man injured during 12-hour Fayetteville standoff was shot by SBI agent

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details released Tuesday showed that a suspect in a Fayetteville standoff was shot was an SBI agent.

Special agents from the State Bureau of Investigation's Special Response Team were called to assist Fayetteville Police on Sunday with taking an armed suspect into custody who had allegedly been shooting at neighbors and officers.

The suspect was barricaded inside a home in the 300 block of Desmond Drive. The standoff lasted 12 hours.

According to the SBI, as agents were getting into position to relieve Fayetteville officers, the suspect shot again at officers.

An SBI special agent returned fire, hitting the shooting suspect, 61-year-old Patrick George Pavletic.

Pavletic was taken to a hospital and has since been taken into custody.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the ordeal.

As is standard procedure, the SBI agent who shot Pavletic has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

The SBI's Special Investigations Unit is now looking into the shooting, and the case will be investigated and reviewed by the District Attorney.