Bear breaks into Connecticut home multiple times in 1 week | VIDEO

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. -- A Connecticut family has a lot to bear with after a black bear made itself comfortable inside their home and not just once.

The bear broke into the home several times this past week in West Hartford.

It went through the stuff in their kitchen, rummaged through the refrigerator in their garage, and broke a screen door multiple times.

Even after getting kicked out of the house, the bear wouldn't leave the family alone and tried to come through the back door the very next day.

"We've been having bears for years, but this is the first time they've ever done something that's going to be damaging to anything," the homeowner said.

The family and local wildlife officials have set up traps for the animal, but have had no luck catching it yet.