Ben Crump to call for Raleigh officers to be charged with manslaughter in death of Darryl Williams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High-profile civil rights lawyer Ben Crump will be in Raleigh calling for six officers to be charged with manslaughter in Darryl Williams death.

Williams, 32, was killed during an arrest on Jan. 17 in a parking lot near Supreme Sweepstakes on Rock Quarry Road.

Raleigh Police Department said its officers were patrolling the area and came across Williams' car. They suspected drugs were inside the car but when they tried to investigate, Williams ran off.

WATCH: Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody

Officers chased after him, using their stun guns on him multiple times, even poking the stun guns directly into Williams' body.

Williams then went unconscious and neither officers or EMS could revive him. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The six officers involved remain on administrative leave.

Ben Crump will be at Peace Baptist Church on Thursday. He's scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. to call for the officers to be charged with manslaughter.

