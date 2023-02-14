Family of Darryl Williams, who died after RPD tasing, retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of Darryl Williams, the man who died Jan. 17, after Raleigh police officers deployed multiple stun guns on him, has retained noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Williams had already been tased when he told officers he had heart problems. Officers subsequently again deployed stun guns and Williams died about an hour later.

Six officers are on administrative leave and footage from the incident has been released.

"Yet again, we see a life lost too soon due to excessive and unreasonable police force," Crump said. "To continue to deploy a Taser on someone who discloses a heart condition and begs for mercy reflects an immense amount of apathy and blatant disregard for life, as we saw in the video footage.

"We have seen too many people lose their lives to police tasers and stun guns unnecessarily," Crump added. "Just because they don't shoot bullets does not mean they are not a deadly weapon. We lift up Darryl's family in prayer and fully intend to get them the answers and justice they deserve."

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.

WATCH: What is Raleigh Police Department's Proactive Patrol and is it effective?

VIDEO: Surveillance from night Darryl Williams died in police custody