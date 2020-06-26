Food & Drink

Big Weather's Big Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of my wife's favorite breakfast dishes is Eggs Benedict. If I'm being honest, though, it's a pain to make. Poaching eggs, toasting muffins, frying Canadian Bacon, and making Hollandaise sauce from scratch just takes FOREVER.

Then I found this recipe several years ago. It's one of our favorites and makes a great dish for big holiday mornings like Christmas or Easter!

Ingredients:
  • 6 English Muffins
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • Cooking spray oil
  • tsp paprika
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 pkg Canadian Bacon 12 oz. total
  • 2 pkg Knorr Hollandaise sauce mix


Preparation:
  • Cut muffins into in. cubes and put into a bowl
  • Cut Canadian bacon into squares and add to muffins
  • Whisk eggs, onion powder, milk into a separate bowl
  • Spray 9x13 baking dish
  • Pour muffins and Bacon into the dish
  • Pour egg mixture over casserole
  • Cover with plastic wrap & refrigerate overnight so the bread absorbs egg mixture.


Bake:

  • Preheat oven to 375. Remove wrap.
  • Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes.
  • Remove foil and bake 20 more minutes or until bacon is crisp.
  • Remove and let sit 5 minutes.


While your dish is baking, make your Hollandaise sauce according to directions. Once everything is complete, spoon the Hollandaise sauce over each serving; sprinkle on a little Paprika and enjoy.

I made this recipe several years ago on a national show called "At Home with Arlene Williams" on Cornerstone Television and she (and her crew) really liked it. And I got to hear from folks around the country.

It's a great breakfast and hopefully it becomes one of your favorites too!

