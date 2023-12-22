Big Weather's Big Recipe: Holiday Tarts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a wonderful day for pie! With family visiting for the holidays, they might all like pie, but they might not like the same pie. This recipe is a fun way to make everyone happy. Let's make some Holiday Tarts!

Ingredients

2 boxes of ready-made pie crusts

3 cans of pie filling

1 muffin tin

Christmas cookie toppings

Christmas Cookie cutters

Cooking Spray

Preparation

1. Unroll out the first two crusts and cut out 12 individual circles.

2. Spray the muffin tin and line each muffin with a crust circle.

3. Fill the circle 1/2 way with a different pie filling.

4. Spread out the last two pie crusts and top with a Christmas cookie topping.

5. Cut out toppers for the individual pies.

6. Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes.

7. Let cool, at least, 15 minutes.

8. Enjoy!

This was so much fun and would be great with kids or grandkids. Have fun and don't be afraid to experiment. BTW, in the video, I mentioned a few other recipes that are great for the holiday season. Here's the Sweet Chex Mix and here's the Monkey Bread. I hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a Great 2024!