black-owned business

Co-op shop in the heart of downtown Raleigh will promote Black-owned small businesses

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Ariel Sanders has been in the business industry for eight years and spends most of her days crafting items.

"These are handmade," Sanders said as she held up a sweater. "I sit and knit all day"

She is finally seeing her dream realized thanks to a new endeavor.

"(I've been) wanting to be in downtown Raleigh," said Sanders. "Having my stuff in the shop means everything."

Sanders is one Black-owned small business owner jumping at the chance to be a part of the Black Friday Market pop-up shop that will be located at the corner of Hargett and Salisbury Streets.

The co-op store, spearheaded by the advocacy group Black Dollar NC, will feature 32 small businesses, many of which are Black-owned -- and that's just so far.

CEO Johnny Hackett is taking a vacant storefront and creating a space where the businesses can thrive during a low-point in America's economy.



"We'll make this space lively," said Hackett "If you're supporting this store, you're supporting multiple business owners."

RELATED: Tool helps shoppers find black-owned small businesses in North Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

There are more than 600 black-owned business in the Black Dollar NC directory.



Sanders is a second-generation small business owner and is putting personal touches on the space.

"During the George Floyd riots, my mom's shop was basically devastated. Windows busted out, all her shop stuff was gone," said Sanders.
Murals used to send a message of solidarity are now inside the space.

"There's so many good people here, so many good allies here and we just want to put that message out that we're all in this together," said Sanders.

Black Friday Market will officially open its door on December 18. There will be a sneak peek, open house on December 10 and December 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Earlier this year, Hackett launched an app that helps shoppers find black-owned small businesses throughout the entirety of North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighdowntown raleighsmall businessnow openblack owned business
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Durham's Beyu Caffe launches new coffee to fight food insecurity
Sales triple for Black-owned small business
Saltbox lobster roll social draws big crowd ahead of Thanksgiving
Blk Girls Green House creates a community oasis in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 53 NC hospitals will get first round of vaccines
Shooting victim seeks help from WCPSS food distribution bus driver
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
Raleigh man charged in murder of 26-year-old missing Apex woman
Ellen DeGeneres discloses COVID-19 positive test
Dive teams search OBX for clues in killing of Fort Bragg soldier
Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released
Show More
How Pfizer plans to distribute COVID vaccines to 50 states in 2 days
LeBron James named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year
UNC nursing director working in ICU during COVID-19: 'It never stops'
COVID daily death toll reaches record high Wednesday
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News