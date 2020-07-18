vandalism

Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized for third time in one week

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- The Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower has been vandalized for the third time this week, officials say.



Black paint was splattered all over the mural just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

One officer was injured after slipping on the paint that was poured on the mural. He injured his arm and his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Two women have been taken into custody. Charges are expected.

The mural was also vandalized on Friday afternoon.



A small group of protesters was reportedly there at the time.

Police arrested Juliet Germanotta, 39; Luis Martinez, 44; and D'Anna Morgan, 25; and charged them with criminal mischief. They were released with a desk appearance ticket.

In addition, a 64-year-old woman was arrested and given a criminal court summons for illegal posting of flyers.

A few hours later, the mural was repaired by DOT crews.



The first incident happened on Monday. Police were still looking for one person in that case who walked up to the mural and dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," which splattered across the mural as cars drove over it.

"I saw somebody out of the corner of my eye putting down a bag... and I was thinking 'oh he's gonna get in my shot,'" Nikki Ross, who recorded the video, told WABC-TV. "And when I got to about the clock, he took out the paint and splattered it across the mural."

Ross said the last few months have awakened her to her privilege and it's her responsibility as a white woman to call out injustice.

"To be vocal, to tell your friends what the movement is about and explain to your friends how Black Lives Matter," Ross said. "I'm glad that he left the paint can there and wasn't wearing gloves."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said later Monday evening that the mural had already been fixed.

"The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can't be undone," he said on Twitter.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hat and a black T-shirt.

It is unclear whether he had a political motivation or if he was just looking for attention. But cops say it's still an act of criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor.

The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance videos, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
