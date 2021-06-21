Bladen County political consultant pleads guilty to charges of theft, Social Security fraud

EMBED <>More Videos

Bladen County political consultant pleads guilty to charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- A Bladenboro political consultant pleaded guilty Monday to theft of government property and Social Security fraud.

Leslie McCrae Dowless, 65, was accused of defrauding the Social Security Administration by concealing his work and income while receiving monthly benefits payments. In February 2013, Dowless applied for Supplemental Security Income benefits and in the application, Dowless claimed that he was unable to work because of a disability.

He got SSI benefits until July 2018, when he applied for Retirement Insurance Benefits (RIB). In his application for RIB, Dowless stated that he did not expect to work in 2018 and had not worked in the two years preceding his application. Dowless received RIB benefits through November 2018.

Authorities said Dowless worked as a consultant for at least two political campaigns during the 2018 midterm elections and did not tell the Social Security Administration.

From March 2017 to November 2018, Dowless received at least 59 checks totaling $135,365.57 for consulting work.

He pleaded guilty to theft of government property and Social Security fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 180 months in prison.

Dowless, was the political operative at the center of a ballot fraud scandal in Bladen County and still faces criminal charges over activities in the 2016 elections and the Republican primary in 2018.

He is accused of directing people to collect incomplete absentee ballots in a congressional race and making it appear that the voters had finished them.

His sentencing is set for Aug. 23.

The Associated Press contributed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncgreenvillecourt casesocial securitypoliticsfraud
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville business gets a ton of support after LGBTQ flag stolen
Old JCPenney store in North Hills undergoing a transformation
Health officials urge COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant spreads in US
Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player
WEATHER: Hot, humid day with feels-like temps up to 103
Heading back to the office? Experts have tips for anxious pets
Wake County couple transforms lives through foster care, adoption
Show More
Group calling for NC to investigate Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
Here's what's in the North Carolina Senate budget proposal
Surviving combat to die at home: Soldier picking out his coffin at 35
Teen girl attacked by bear while sleeping in hammock
Want a good deal? You might have to book travel early this summer
More TOP STORIES News