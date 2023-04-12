North Carolina couple reflects on rabid bobcat attack 2 years after terrifying encounter

Two years after being attacked by a rabid bobcat in their own driveway, a North Carolina couple is looking back at the terrifying incident with a sense of humor.

Kristi and Happy Wade had no idea how their lives would change on the morning of April 9, 2021. They were packing up their car to take their pet cat to the veterinarian to get its rabies shot -- when suddenly it happened.

A rabid bobcat started screeching and then attacked Kristi. The animal sunk its teeth and claws into Kristi, ultimately causing more than 20 puncture wounds as it climbed from her thigh all the way up to her neck.

Happy then sprang into action, running to his wife's side and pulling the bobcat off of her and tossing it into their front yard.

"Don't mess with my wife. That's all I can say. Bobcat, beast, bigfoot, whatever," Happy said in an interview with ABC affiliate WWAY. "I don't know how it's going to turn out, but you're going to stop messing with her and start messing with me, I can tell you that."

The whole episode was caught on surveillance video. The video was astonishing to watch and gained a lot of attention online.

"I could feel its teeth in my hand. Again, it's just seconds. I thought to myself, this is what it feels like to be eaten alive," Kristi said. "It crawled up my back and that's when I started to run between the cars. Of course, I'm screaming the whole way. Someone said 'Why didn't you let go of your cat?' That didn't even dawn on me. She was my girl. I wasn't going to let go of her."

Ultimately, Happy ended up shooting the bobcat, which later tested positive for rabies.

The Wades had to get more than 30 shots each in addition to the rabies vaccine. Two years later and the scratches and scars remain as a reminder of that wild morning.

"Our pastor is a big superhero Marvel fan. We told him we'd come up with a new superhero. He said, oh yeah? Bobcat Wife Guy. It hasn't taken off yet, but he's my superhero," Kristi said.

The Wades also said the whole ordeal did not sour their love for animals, whether they be domestic or wild -- yes, even bobcats.