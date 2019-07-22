Bodies of missing Raleigh men not yet found in double murder case

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Investigators have not yet found the bodies of two missing Raleigh men who police say are dead.

Still, three people have been charged in the case.

Anthony McCall, 21, and Brendan Hurley, 23, were last seen on July 16 and were reported missing the next day.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, have been charged with two counts of murder in connection to their deaths.

A juvenile has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Robinson was the first suspect told by a judge on Monday that he could face the death penalty at just 21 years old. Veach could also face the death penalty.

Raleigh police have been tight-lipped about the case so it's unclear how McCall and Hurley were killed, where they were killed or why.

Hurley left behind a 2-year-old daughter.

His mother was in the courtroom Monday for the hearing.

"It's so sad too because she's not going to see her dad by a choice that wasn't given to her," Laura Hurley said. "She's 2 and now it's going to be up to us to make sure that she knows who he was and how much he loved her. And it's so unfair. It's so unfair what everybody is feeling, friends, families."

She said he was a phenomenal father.

Someone called 911 last Wednesday to report that Hurley was missing.

The caller said Hurley had gone over to a friend's house and then was supposed to pick him up at 9 p.m. but never showed up.

He said Hurley was a "very responsible young man" and that he wouldn't just take off.

"I need to report that he is missing and something is wrong," the caller said.

ABC11 spoke with Anthony McCall's parents and girlfriend while he was missing.

"He would always communicate where he's gonna be at....then, yeah he'd return home at a decent time," said Anthony's father, Mark.

According to Mark, McCall was picked up by Hurley around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to let out dogs at his mother's house.

Anthony's mother says she spoke to him on Tuesday morning but reached out via text asking about taking care of the dogs. She never heard back.

McCall's girlfriend Katelin Brown said she didn't know Hurley, but she had heard McCall mention him.

"I know that he's doing everything he can to come home," she said. "If anybody knows where he is, please let him come home."

McCall's mother told ABC11 he met Hurley while working at Stewart's Bistro in Wake Forest but neither worked there anymore.
