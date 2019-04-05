Bond set at $1M for suspects in shooting near Durham County courthouse

EMBED <>More Videos

The two suspects accused of shooting a man near the Durham County courthouse on Wednesday morning appeared before a judge on Thursday.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The two suspects accused of shooting a man near the Durham County courthouse on Wednesday morning appeared before a judge Thursday.

The mother of the unidentified victim said she has forgiven them for shooting her son.

ABC11's Tim Pulliam was in the courtroom during their appearance and said Equaan Straiter, 29, and Jordan Armand Terrell, 25, sat before the judge with little to no expression.

According to their criminal records, it was not the first time the men have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Straiter served six years for that charge; Terrell was in jail for one year and was released a few months ago.

Despite pleas for a $500,000 bond, the judge set their secured bonds at $1 million.

The pair is due back in court later in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham countyman injuredshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed driver in trooper-involved shooting ID'd as 20-year-old Clayton man
Cash App users fooled by phishing scam
Church vans vandalized among wave of catalytic-converter thefts in Durham
Report: UNC's Hatchell made insensitive remarks, forced injured players to play
Former officer's quick thinking helps save elderly Fayetteville woman's life
DROUGHT OVER: Canes beat Devils, clinch playoff spot
Woman attacked on popular Durham jogging trail
Show More
Pop-up CycleTrack coming to downtown Raleigh
DNA results show man is not child missing since 2011
Troubleshooter gets Fayetteville man his money promised after internet switch
NC Aquariums in the running for best in North America
Bug bombs don't work against roaches, NC State study says
More TOP STORIES News