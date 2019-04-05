Bond set at $1M for suspects in shooting near Durham County courthouse

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The two suspects accused of shooting a man near the Durham County courthouse on Wednesday morning appeared before a judge Thursday.
The mother of the unidentified victim said she has forgiven them for shooting her son.
ABC11's Tim Pulliam was in the courtroom during their appearance and said Equaan Straiter, 29, and Jordan Armand Terrell, 25, sat before the judge with little to no expression.
According to their criminal records, it was not the first time the men have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Straiter served six years for that charge; Terrell was in jail for one year and was released a few months ago.
Despite pleas for a $500,000 bond, the judge set their secured bonds at $1 million.
The pair is due back in court later in April.
