Bowl game info, schedule for 4 Triangle football teams

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four Triangle college football teams are going bowling this year.

Below is information on each of the bowl games. All times are Eastern.

Celebration Bowl

The Celebration Bowl is the annual championship for historically Black college football programs. This year's game pits Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central.

Jackson State (12-0) is looking to finish its undefeated season with a win before its head coach Deion Sanders leaves to coach Colorado University.

NC Central finished its season 9-2 and first in the MEAC.

Celebration Bowl | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA. | Dec. 17, noon - Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central. | ABC

Military Bowl

It was quite a turnaround for Duke this season as the Blue Devils finished 5-3 in the ACC and 8-4 overall under first-year head coach Mike Elko.

Duke suffered under a horrific 3-9 campaign the previous season including going winless in the conference (0-8).

The Blue Devils won four of their last five and ride that momentum into what should be a stiff test against Central Florida, which finished 9-4 and played for the American Athletic Conference championship, falling to Tulane 45-28.

Military Bowl | Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, MD. | Dec. 28, 2022, 2 p.m. - Central Florida vs. Duke. | ESPN

Holiday Bowl

One year removed from being ranked in the preseason Top 10 and then failing to meet those lofty expectations, North Carolina thrived in a season where much less was demanded of the Tar Heels by fans and pundits.

Led by quarterback Drake May, the Tar Heels got off to a hot start before a humbling 45-32 home loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 24. The Heels finished 9-4 and played for the ACC title, losing to Clemson 39-10 on Dec. 3.

North Carolina closed the season by losing three straight and dropping out of the Top 25. Mack Brown's squad hopes to end on a sweeter note with a bowl victory, but standing in the way will be No. 15 Oregon (9-3).

Holiday Bowl | Petco Park, San Diego, CA. | Dec. 28, 8 p.m. - North Carolina vs. Oregon. | FOX

Duke's Mayo Bowl

It's been a roller-coaster season for N.C. State and Wolfpack fans.

The Pack entered the year with monster expectations. With quarterback Devin Leary and a host of veteran defenders back, whispers of an ACC title or perhaps even a playoff berth were in the air.

But the Wolfpack sputtered out of the gate, hanging on to beat rival ECU 21-20 and after winning their next three, fell at Clemson 30-20 on Oct. 1, effectively ending any hopes of reaching the ACC championship game.

Leary suffered a season-ending injury the next week against Florida State, and what was once a season filled with promise seemed poised to end in bitter disappointment.

But in a season filled with inconsistency and injuries, the Pack managed to find ways to win with four different starting quarterbacks and finished 8-4 overall (4-4 ACC).

Now State has a trip to Charlotte to end the year, where it will see an old familiar face: Former ACC member Maryland (7-5).

Duke's Mayo Bowl | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC. | Dec. 30, noon - Maryland vs. NC State. | ESPN