Man shot during robbery attempt at Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot during a robbery attempt at a gas station in Raleigh on Tuesday evening.It happened at the BP gas station at 3310 Olympia Drive, just south of downtown.A 44-year-old man was shot. Raleigh Police said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.The victim was a customer at the store but was shot outside near the gas pumps. Police sad they believe the gunman targeted the customer for robbery.The suspect is described only as a man in his 30s or 40s, wearing tan-style camouflage and a black mask. He remains at large.