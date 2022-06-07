Man shot during robbery attempt at Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot during a robbery attempt at a gas station in Raleigh on Tuesday evening.

It happened at the BP gas station at 3310 Olympia Drive, just south of downtown.

A 44-year-old man was shot. Raleigh Police said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The victim was a customer at the store but was shot outside near the gas pumps. Police sad they believe the gunman targeted the customer for robbery.

The suspect is described only as a man in his 30s or 40s, wearing tan-style camouflage and a black mask. He remains at large.
