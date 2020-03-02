Arrest made after woman was shot while standing on her Zebulon porch with friends

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in the arm while standing with a group of people on her Zebulon porch.

Wake County deputies arrested and charged Brandon Carlysle, 36, for the crime.

Investigators said the woman was at her home on Poodle Lane on Sunday night when Carlysle pulled the trigger of a shotgun.

She was the only person injured.

Carlysle faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zebulonshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News