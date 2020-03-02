Arrest made after woman was shot while standing on her Zebulon porch with friends

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in the arm while standing with a group of people on her Zebulon porch.Wake County deputies arrested and charged Brandon Carlysle, 36, for the crime.Investigators said the woman was at her home on Poodle Lane on Sunday night when Carlysle pulled the trigger of a shotgun.She was the only person injured.Carlysle faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.