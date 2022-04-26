Murder suspect Brian Sluss expected to testify in his own defense during trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11748719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Monica Moynan's best friend took the stand Thursday and said the missing Holly Springs mom came to her on two separate occasions saying she was choked and "almost died."

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The prime suspect in a 2019 Holly Springs murder is expected to take the witness stand in his own defense Tuesday.The trial of Brian Sluss, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Monica Moynan, started two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the defense team is expected to call Sluss to testify.If Sluss takes the stand, it will be the first time the public has heard him speak since he became a suspect in Moynan's disappearance in 2019. Moynan's remains have never been found.Moynan's best friend Alex Wilson testified earlier in the trial. She described Moynan as upbeat and loving but said she struggled with self esteem and wanted out of her relationship with Sluss.Wilson also said Moynan came to her on two different occasions complaining that Sluss had choked her.Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Tuesday. The defense team will then take over.Stay with ABC11.com for updates on the trial.