Murder suspect Brian Sluss expected to testify in his own defense during trial

EMBED <>More Videos

Murder suspect expected to testify in his own defense

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The prime suspect in a 2019 Holly Springs murder is expected to take the witness stand in his own defense Tuesday.

The trial of Brian Sluss, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Monica Moynan, started two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the defense team is expected to call Sluss to testify.

If Sluss takes the stand, it will be the first time the public has heard him speak since he became a suspect in Moynan's disappearance in 2019. Moynan's remains have never been found.

Moynan's best friend Alex Wilson testified earlier in the trial. She described Moynan as upbeat and loving but said she struggled with self esteem and wanted out of her relationship with Sluss.

'She wanted to get away from him': Friend of missing Holly Springs mom delivers emotional testimony
EMBED More News Videos

Monica Moynan's best friend took the stand Thursday and said the missing Holly Springs mom came to her on two separate occasions saying she was choked and "almost died."



Wilson also said Moynan came to her on two different occasions complaining that Sluss had choked her.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Tuesday. The defense team will then take over.

Stay with ABC11.com for updates on the trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holly springstrialmurder
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$2M winning lottery ticket sold in North Carolina
Wedding woes cost couples; here's how to protect your special day
'Bullets flying': Raleigh apartment residents in fear after gunfire
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
Rain storms likely Tuesday afternoon
Mysterious NC hepatitis cases in children puzzle doctors
NCCU celebrates opening of new student center, 3 dorms
Show More
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII
Job seekers see new kinds of benefits pandemic changes workplace
Road rage incident leaves three injured along US 70 in Durham
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Rocky Mount couple accused in death of children walk out of courthouse
More TOP STORIES News