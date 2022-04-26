Murder suspect Brian Sluss expected to testify in his own defense during trial

The trial of Brian Sluss, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Monica Moynan, started two weeks ago. On Tuesday, the defense team is expected to call Sluss to testify.
If Sluss takes the stand, it will be the first time the public has heard him speak since he became a suspect in Moynan's disappearance in 2019. Moynan's remains have never been found.
Moynan's best friend Alex Wilson testified earlier in the trial. She described Moynan as upbeat and loving but said she struggled with self esteem and wanted out of her relationship with Sluss.
Wilson also said Moynan came to her on two different occasions complaining that Sluss had choked her.
Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Tuesday. The defense team will then take over.
