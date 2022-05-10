The Bridgerton Experience comes to Chicago!

CHICAGO -- Fever and Netflix have teamed up to bring the Bridgerton Experience to Chicago!
"The Bridgerton Experience is for fans of the show to immerse themselves in the world that Shondaland brought to life," said Greg Lombardo, the Head of Experiences at Netflix.
The immersive Regency-era ball is filled with ballroom dancing, acrobatics, and bows to the queen!
"It is a chance for people to celebrate- it's a chance to live vicariously and experience something you don't do every day," Lombardo said.
Come dressed up in regency-inspired apparel and get ready to be transported to the 1800s in this immersive experience.
"The opportunity to gain the favor of the queen, catch her eye, and be named the Diamond of the Evening is something that is really important for us," Lombardo said.
Make sure you stop by the Artist Studio and take advantage of all the photo opportunities during the ball for social media.
"It really is a fun interactive opportunity to go into an iconic location from the show and have your Regency-era portrait done," Lombardo said.
The Modiste is also available for attendees to enhance their outfits and get inspired by the hit Netflix show!
"Come ready to have a good time," Lombardo said. "Bring friends and just enjoy!"
The Queen's Ball is located at XS Tennis and Education Foundation: 5336 S State St, Chicago, IL 60609
The Experience is open to the public from now until June.
General Admission tickets for the ball cost $56.
For more information and to attend The Queen's Ball visit https://bridgertonexperience.com/chicago/.
