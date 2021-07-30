Broadway theaters announce audience COVID-19 vaccine, mask requirements

Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.
Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket.
"Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Theater owners and operators will begin notifying ticket holders for performances through October 31, 2021, with reminder messaging planned to ensure awareness of the new policies.
For performances in November 2021 and beyond, theater owners anticipate a review of policies in September, and may include a relaxation of certain provisions if the science dictates.
"As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I'm pleased that the theater owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said. "A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theaters makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety."
Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.
These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time.
"With these procedures in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among New York City audiences, Broadway continues to make safety our priority," said Nick Scandalios, of the Nederlander Organization. "As we get ready for Broadway's big comeback, the entire theater community is committed to the highest level of public health standards. We're all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway."
Visit Broadway.org for more details and updates.