Loose bull spotted on train tracks at Newark Penn Station

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A loose bull was spotted running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The first reports came in just after 10:30 a.m. at Newark Penn Station.

Police said by 11 a.m. the bull was off the tracks but still had not been caught.

Officials said it was last spotted on the street and is believed to be in a parking lot that is fenced in.

NJ Transit said there were delays of up to 45 minutes between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York due to the police activity.

Few other details were released.