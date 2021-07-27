Business

Haitian restaurant relocating from Brooklyn among unprecedented number of new businesses in NC

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Haitian restaurant relocates to Edgecombe County from Brooklyn, NY

The North Carolina Secretary of State says there is "unprecedented growth" in the new business sector and entrepreneurs are breaking records.

There has been an 80 percent spike in new business filings since this time last year in the state.

"We hit our sales goals every day," said Urban Pothos Owner Jose Harvey.

Wake County mom among scores quitting job in 'The Great Resignation,' becoming self-employed

It's been about a month-and-a-half since Harvey opened his urban plant store on Peace Street in Raleigh. He decided during COVID-19 to turn his dream into a reality and it's paying off.

Cook who lost his job during the pandemic becomes an entrepreneur, plans to open Clayton restaurant

"I think it's cool. The city is definitely still alive, which is great especially with the pandemic," he said.

Nearly every single county in the state is seeing a rise in new business filings since this point in 2020.

Wake County is up 75 percent, Durham up 84, Nash up 95 and Cumberland 115.

The one county experiencing the highest growth is Edgecombe. New business creation there is clocking in at more than 200 percent.

Anthony Cunningham is making an investment.

"Rocky Mount is a growing city," he said.

Cunningham is relocating his New York Times featured Haitian restaurant out of Brooklyn.

Construction is underway now on the new Kafe Louverture. Cunningham is hoping to open the authentic eatery by early October.

He is seeking out a better quality of life in North Carolina, and says New York just became too hard of a place to live and work.

Cunningham is thrilled to be a part of a movement here.

"It's going to boom. We're going to get this city going. It's the next big city," he said.

A state survey finds also finds that 89 percent of business that started last year are still open and employing at least three people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncentrepreneurshipbusinessfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
800K COVID-19 vaccine doses in NC could expire by end of August
Black Lives Matter billboard set to go up in Elizabeth City
LATEST: Cooper to 'review changes to CDC guidance'
As COVID-19 cases surge, nervous parents prepare for school year
Latinos leading the way in new home ownership in US & in central NC
Show More
4-year-old dies after report of drowning in Harnett County
Mother, boyfriend charged after 5-year-old's death in Aberdeen
70-75% of Black women impacted by uterine fibroids
Man convicted of killing USC student who mistook his car for Uber
Simone Biles explains why she 'took a step back' from team finals
More TOP STORIES News