Haitian restaurant relocating from Brooklyn among unprecedented number of new businesses in NC

The North Carolina Secretary of State says there is "unprecedented growth" in the new business sector and entrepreneurs are breaking records.
There has been an 80 percent spike in new business filings since this time last year in the state.
"We hit our sales goals every day," said Urban Pothos Owner Jose Harvey.
It's been about a month-and-a-half since Harvey opened his urban plant store on Peace Street in Raleigh. He decided during COVID-19 to turn his dream into a reality and it's paying off.
"I think it's cool. The city is definitely still alive, which is great especially with the pandemic," he said.
Nearly every single county in the state is seeing a rise in new business filings since this point in 2020.
Wake County is up 75 percent, Durham up 84, Nash up 95 and Cumberland 115.
The one county experiencing the highest growth is Edgecombe. New business creation there is clocking in at more than 200 percent.
Anthony Cunningham is making an investment.
"Rocky Mount is a growing city," he said.
Cunningham is relocating his New York Times featured Haitian restaurant out of Brooklyn.
Construction is underway now on the new Kafe Louverture. Cunningham is hoping to open the authentic eatery by early October.
He is seeking out a better quality of life in North Carolina, and says New York just became too hard of a place to live and work.
Cunningham is thrilled to be a part of a movement here.
"It's going to boom. We're going to get this city going. It's the next big city," he said.
A state survey finds also finds that 89 percent of business that started last year are still open and employing at least three people.
