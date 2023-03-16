The hiring event comes as the airline industry is under increased scrutiny amid a strained staff, disrupted flights and near collisions at airports.

'Ready for the challenge.' TSA hoping to fill positions at RDU as air travel picks up

Nearly 300 people came in and out of the NC Works Career Center in Durham on Wednesday to shoot their shot at becoming a TSA officer.

"It's a pretty big opportunity," Jalen Jenkins of Selma said.

The hiring event comes as the airline industry is under increased scrutiny amid a strained staff, disrupted flights and just recently, another close call at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ahead of the FAA safety summit.

"This year, we're on track to have more than 20," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "And even one is one that I would not like to see happen."

Despite the "uptick" in close calls with aircraft in recent weeks, Buttigieg said Americans should know that flying in the U.S. is safe overall, which was echoed by some passengers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday.

"Everything's operating pretty normal as far as what I'm used to," Aaron Francis said. "But I mean, I definitely see reports of a lot of crazy stuff going on. But I think it's just kind of the heightened sense of, you know, anxiety for people getting out there more."

One of the things discussed at Wednesday's FAA summit is staffing, which RDU is working to address by creating more jobs through their partnership with TSA and Avelo Airlines that added a second aircraft and expanded to ten routes.

"It's a sound job," Laurie Webb said at the TSA hiring event. "I'm not going to look at it as stressful, can't go in it like that. You won't succeed. I guess I'm ready for the challenge."