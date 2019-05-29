Ashley HomeStore partner to bring 161 jobs to Johnston County

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that a licensee of Ashley HomeStore will create 161 jobs in Johnston County.In a release from the governor's office, Cooper said Broad River Retail LLC will build a distribution center in Four Oaks, investing $2 million in the new facility."North Carolina's strong workforce and critical transportation networks make it a natural fit for retailers working to deliver products quickly," Cooper said. "Broad River Retail's new distribution hub in Johnston County will mean job growth and fuel economic expansion in the Four Oaks area."Broad River Retail is a privately held company that employs more than 540 people and sells furniture, mattresses and home accessories. It is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina.The new facility in Four Oaks will be the second campus for Broad River Retail and will be 182,300 square feet. The facility will be a multi-purpose location that will include an Ashley HomeStore plus Ashley HomeStore Outlet.The new distribution center, which will sit alongside Interstate 95, will take up 30 acres and will support primarily eastern North Carolina, as well as parts of South Carolina and southern Virginia."This announcement is an exciting and important milestone for our Company and is a testament to all of our talented team members who have contributed to our success and growth," said Charlie Malouf, President and CEO, for Broad River Retail. "This deal would not have happened without the leaders from the Town of Four Oaks, Johnston County and the State of North Carolina. We were extremely pleased with how quickly everyone from economic development came together to make today's announcement a reality, and we are grateful for the incredible collaboration."The new positions associated with the project will provide an annual payroll impact of more than $6.8 million to the local economy, the release said.