Carolina Hurricanes unveil team's official beer 'Storm Brew'

The Carolina Hurricanes now have an official beer.

Storm Brew, brewed by R&D Brewing, is launching this week at PNC Arena. The beer is described as a light lager with 4.2-percent Alcohol by Volume with 2.4 carbs and 97 calories. A release says the product will be available in stores in October. A launch party will be held at Carolina Ale House on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Oct. 5.

The name was picked by fans in an online poll.

The 'Canes start the regular season on Oct. 3 at home against the Montreal Canadiens.
