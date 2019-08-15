Cary leaders to discuss rezoning Cary Towne Center for hotel rooms, office space, more

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary leaders are set to talk about the future of the struggling Cary Towne Center.
Council members are expected to take up a proposal Thursday night that would rezone the mall for 450 hotel rooms, office space and commercial use space.
In 2019, Cary Towne Center has seen JCPenney close its doors and Dillard's announce plans to close permanently. In 2018, IKEA nixed plans to open a store in the mall, and Top Golf decided against bringing a location to the area.
The mall was also recently sold to investment groups based in New York and Dallas.
Thursday night, Cary Town Council's rezoning discussion will begin around 6:30.
