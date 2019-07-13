Dillard's in Cary Towne Center closing

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- According documents from the NC Department of Commerce, the Dillard's store at Cary Towne Center will close this fall.
The store located at 1105 Walnut Street in Cary is listed as a permanent closure effective Sept. 13 on the 2019 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) report.
The notice went out on July 12, according to the report.
There are 84 employees listed for the location.
