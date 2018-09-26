Initial estimates for crop damage and livestock losses to North Carolina's agriculture industry are expected to be over $1.1 billion, based on assessments following Hurricane Florence, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.That's far more than the $400 million seen following Hurricane Matthew in 2016.Row crop losses are estimated at $986.6 millionForestry losses are estimated at $69.6 millionGreen industry losses are estimated at $30 millionVegetable and horticulture crop losses are estimated at $26.8 millionLivestock, poultry and aquaculture losses are estimated at $23.1 millionLivestock losses are 4.1 million poultry and an estimate of 5,500 hogs.The estimates were based on the percentage of crops still in the field in the 35 most highly impacted counties.