Crop damage, livestock losses in NC to be more than $1.1B due to Hurricane Florence

Chickens and hogs were killed from Florence floodwaters.

Initial estimates for crop damage and livestock losses to North Carolina's agriculture industry are expected to be over $1.1 billion, based on assessments following Hurricane Florence, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

That's far more than the $400 million seen following Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Here are the estimates by crops:
Row crop losses are estimated at $986.6 million
Forestry losses are estimated at $69.6 million
Green industry losses are estimated at $30 million
Vegetable and horticulture crop losses are estimated at $26.8 million
Livestock, poultry and aquaculture losses are estimated at $23.1 million
Livestock losses are 4.1 million poultry and an estimate of 5,500 hogs.

The estimates were based on the percentage of crops still in the field in the 35 most highly impacted counties.

