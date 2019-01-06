NEW: Katy Nester rebounds with a new job @PizzaLaStellaUS after @Wahlburgers in #Raleigh abruptly closed. Katy and staff say they were left in the dark and with bounced checks. @DonnieWahlberg and @markwahlberg say they are getting to the bottom of this. https://t.co/YRliB9PbJa pic.twitter.com/PWBpvv9yg8