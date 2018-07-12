TROUBLESHOOTER

Job driving around promoting beer? It's a scam

EMBED </>More Videos

Get paid to wrap car in beer ads? It's a scam. (WTVD)

By
Getting paid to promote beer simply by putting a wrap on your car may sound great. But if you get an email about this, remember, it's a scam.

Charles Lakey is one person who got that email.

"If I wanted to make $400 a week to put stickers on my car for Budweiser, to advertise for Budweiser, I would get paid to ride around with stickers on my car for six weeks," Charles said.



The email states it's a "Paid to Drive" job and you earn cash by allowing Budweiser to put what's known as a vinyl car wrap on your vehicle.

Charles thought, "This is a pretty good deal, Budweiser is a big company. Why not?"

He responded to the email and was sent a check for $1,900. Charles was instructed to cash the check, keep $400 for his pay for the week, $50 for gas for driving around and then send the rest back to the company.

"I would have fallen for this, but when they said to draw the funds out and send the rest back, that had red flags all over it," Charles said.
Charles is right, as this is a scam and Budweiser has nothing to do with this job offer. It's just scammers trying to use the company's good name to catch people off guard.

This scam is not unique to one company, I've heard from viewers who have received job-scam offers similar to this, but they appear to be from other beverage companies.

The biggest red flag in this type of scam is when someone sends you a check for more than the amount owed, and they want you to cash it and send the remaining of the money back, that is a sure sign it's a scam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbeerscamscamstroubleshooterconsumer concernsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville woman get refund back from insurance company
Troubleshooter: Thieves can hack your key fob and steal your car
More troubleshooter
BUSINESS
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Ford rolls out 10-millionth Mustang
More Business
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News