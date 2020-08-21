Triangle Restaurant Week coming to a close this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Triangle cities are wrapping up restaurant week August 23 and this year the week of fixed price promotional deals is helping drum up business for restaurants hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Cary, Durham, and Apex all have several restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week including Ruckus Pizza Pasta & Spirits in Cary.
"Cary Restaurant Week is an opportunity for Cary restaurants to welcome their guests back," explained Shannon Martin, Manager of Ruckus Pizza Pasta & Spirits. "During COVID, many guests weren't able to visit their favorite restaurants, they could only do to go orders. And,we certainly appreciated that, but we're happy to have them back. Most restaurants now have expanded outdoor seating, as do all the Ruckus and we can social distance. And, we just wanted to show our appreciation to our guests who are coming back out this year," Martin added.
Participating restaurants include special price-fixed menus that range from $5 to $10 for lunch and $20 to $30 for dinner. Reservations are recommended but not required for Restaurant Week.
This year, the business is needed more than ever.
"It's been a tough time for restaurants but the Cary area has fully supported us by ordering carryout whenever they had the opportunity to and by getting gift cards online or in the restaurant," Martin said.
Restaurant week ends Sunday, Aug. 23. Click here for a look at participating restaurants and their menu options.
