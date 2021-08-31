Variety Club Camp helps young people with disabilities get jobs

WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Variety, the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley, is a camp in Worcester Township, Pennsylvania doing its part to help create jobs for those in need.It focuses on educational, social, and vocational training for young people with disabilities.Originally founded more than 70 years ago as a getaway for boys with polio, the camps primary purpose now is job-training.Attendees are taught farm-to-table food prep, where the skills they learn are transferrable to the workforce. Even in 2020, when job opportunities were scarce, Variety still helped 25 young people get jobs.Because of the skills they obtained many were actually essential workers working in the food industry.2950 Potshop Road, PO Box 609, Worcester, PA 19490