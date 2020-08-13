Funeral, vigil scheduled for Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year-old boy killed in Wilson

The vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse at 115 Nash Street in Wilson. The service is being organized by the Change Coalition of Wilson.
Hinnant's mother posted to social media that she wanted as many people as possible to show up to the vigil to show love for Cannon.
"I want everyone to show up for my baby, if you love me and have any heart at all or loved my child please show up," she wrote.
A funeral for Hinnant is scheduled for Thursday night at Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson.
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested a day after the shooting on charges of first-degree murder.
Neighbors were distraught over Hinnant's death.
"We were eating our dinner and heard a bang," said Charlene Walburn. "We knew it was a gunshot. So I told him to call 911, and I ran to the door."
"He would come over, him and my husband would always talk back and forth and he would ask my husband to put air in his tire," she said. "If he saw me on the porch with a Popsicle, he would always come over and ask me if he could have a Popsicle."
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 in the 5100 block of Archers Road.
Hinnant's death has picked up coverage from various nationwide outlets. The boy's family, friends and the city of Wilson have drawn sympathy from all over the country.