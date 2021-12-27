Darius Sessoms indicted for first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for Cannon Hinnant one year after 5-year-old's death

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of murdering 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in his front yard in 2020 has officially been indicted.

Investigators said Darius Sessoms, 25, shot and killed Hinnant on August 9, 2020 in Wilson, North Carolina. The young boy was on his bike not far from his own front door when he was fatally shot.

WATCH | 'He meant the world to me': Cannon's stepfather honors life of Cannon Hinnant.
EMBED More News Videos

"He meant the world to me, just like all the other kids that are mine I helped raise," Cannon's stepfather said.



"I just don't understand why he did it," a neighbor said at the time. "How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"

On Dec. 22, a grand jury indicted Sessoms on the charge of first-degree murder. Sessoms' next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, was also later charged with felony accessory after the fact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonmurderchild deathvigilchild killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC since mid-December
NC 3-year-old accidentally shoots self on Christmas Day
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
COVID-19 postpones next games for Duke, UNC
New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch
Robin Roberts hosts 'The Year: 2021,' reflecting on tumultuous times
Show More
LATEST: First Night Raleigh to move completely outdoors
How will Biden's COVID home test kit giveaway work?
Israel begins trials of 4th COVID vaccine dose
2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Garner
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
More TOP STORIES News