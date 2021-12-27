Darius Sessoms indicted for first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

Investigators said Darius Sessoms, 25, shot and killed Hinnant on August 9, 2020 in Wilson, North Carolina. The young boy was on his bike not far from his own front door when he was fatally shot.
WATCH | 'He meant the world to me': Cannon's stepfather honors life of Cannon Hinnant.
"I just don't understand why he did it," a neighbor said at the time. "How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"
On Dec. 22, a grand jury indicted Sessoms on the charge of first-degree murder. Sessoms' next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, was also later charged with felony accessory after the fact.