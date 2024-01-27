Capital Blvd water main repairs in Raleigh leads to closure of 3 southbound lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Attention drivers! City crews are repairing a water main and impacting a busy area of Raleigh.

According to the city, three southbound lanes of the 1800 block of Capital Blvd, north of Crabtree Blvd are closed while crews repair a water main.

There is no expected interruption of services to customers in the area. The city says impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit, and/or door hanger of any problems with their water service.

The closure is expected to last through 4:00 p.m. Saturday, however, that could change based on weather and other factors.

Drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.

