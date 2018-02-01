ABERDEEN, NC (WTVD) --George Fredericks, the owner of a restoration shop in Aberdeen, is facing 14 felony charges. The charges stem from when Fredericks owned Icon Customs.
ABC11 first reported about the shop's problems in September. It was then when Icon customers, including many soldiers, claimed Fredericks had their classic cars for years and did little to no work.
Many of these customers paid thousands of dollars for parts and labor that they said didn't happen.
The NC DMV License and Theft Bureau has been investigating since September when agents raided Icon Customs and shut it down.
Inspectors did arrest Fredericks Wednesday night in Moore County.
The 14 charges range from chop shop activity including VIN and vehicle part numbers changed to altering serial numbers.
In September, Fredericks did sit down with me and claimed he did not do anything criminally wrong, instead, he said some of the jobs just took longer than expected.