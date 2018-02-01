TROUBLESHOOTER

Car restoration shop owner facing felony charges after ABC11 Troubleshooter investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

George Fredericks

By
ABERDEEN, NC (WTVD) --
George Fredericks, the owner of a restoration shop in Aberdeen, is facing 14 felony charges. The charges stem from when Fredericks owned Icon Customs.

ABC11 first reported about the shop's problems in September. It was then when Icon customers, including many soldiers, claimed Fredericks had their classic cars for years and did little to no work.

Many of these customers paid thousands of dollars for parts and labor that they said didn't happen.

The NC DMV License and Theft Bureau has been investigating since September when agents raided Icon Customs and shut it down.

Inspectors did arrest Fredericks Wednesday night in Moore County.

The 14 charges range from chop shop activity including VIN and vehicle part numbers changed to altering serial numbers.

In September, Fredericks did sit down with me and claimed he did not do anything criminally wrong, instead, he said some of the jobs just took longer than expected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeautomotivetroubleshootermoore county newsAberdeenMoore County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Aberdeen car restoration shop under investigation by DMV
TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville woman get refund back from insurance company
More troubleshooter
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News