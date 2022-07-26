Old car wrap scam making a comeback promising big bucks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a scam making a comeback with the promise of easy cash. This work-from-home job is very appealing, and this one sounds so easy all you have to do is put an advertisement on your car and you make quick cash, but with this offer, you'll lose money.

Several ABC11 viewers applied and were offered this bogus job. Typically the scammers use drink companies, like well-known water bottle brands or breweries that have a good reputation to make it appear legitimate. The catch is you're sent a check to cover the costs of your salary and the cost to wrap your car in the advertisement. Once you cash the check, you're immediately asked to wire the amount it costs to schedule the installation of the advertisement. The problem, the check eventually comes back bad and you're now responsible for all that money. Alyssa Parker with Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC says, "Make sure you are reaching out to the legitimate company to actually see if it is an actual offer or from a scammer."

Often the scammer will want you to get the money to them through a money transfer app. Remember to only send the money to people you know as once you transfer the money through an app, it's gone.