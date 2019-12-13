Queen Elizabeth is looking for new ways to stay connected with her millions of followers on social media by hiring a head of digital engagement.
Buckingham Palace posted the role on LinkedIn, and so far it has more than 200 applicants.
The posting states, "Whether you're covering a State Visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences."
Buckingham Palace says your main job will be to find new ways to maintain the queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage.
The candidate chosen for the position will be working 37 and one-half hours a week from Mondays through Fridays, with some perks such as free lunch, bank holidays and 33 days off a year.
The salary is stated to be about $67,000.
Those of you interested in the position are encouraged to apply.
Queen Elizabeth is looking to hire a social media director
ROYAL FAMILY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News