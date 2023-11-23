Durham Police investigating after woman shot at Carolina Ale House

Durham Police are at the scene of a shooting at a sports bar in the middle of a popular shopping center.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police were at the scene of a shooting at a sports bar in the middle of a popular shopping center on Wednesday night.

DPD had the parking lot roped off at Carolina Ale House on Chapel Hill Boulevard. The investigation centered on a blue Toyota sedan.

An eyewitness told ABC11 that he had pulled up to pick up his food when a woman got out of the car and asked him to call 911.

"The young lady jumps out of the car and says call the police because she had shot someone," said Leo McClellan.

He added that the woman told him she was defending herself when she pulled the trigger.

"So, I call the police, and they finally got here within five minutes, they was here," McClellan said.

He said the manager of the Ale House said the victim was inside the restroom and then the police "went in there and took her out."

Durham Police said officers responded to the shooting call just before 9:15 p.m. EMS workers took the victim to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the victim wasn't immediately known. Neither was the exact relationship between the victim and the shooter other than it seemed they knew each other.

DPD said the shooting suspect is in custody and the incident does not appear to be random. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Corporal M. Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

