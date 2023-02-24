Carolina Hurricanes to wear HBCU team decals at game Friday night

No NHL Stadium Series game has ever sold as much merchandise in one day as the one in Raleigh on February 18.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In acknowledgment of Black History Month, the Carolina Hurricanes will wear helmet decals of Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the state on Friday night.

The Hurricanes take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena.

There will be helmet decals representing (in alphabetical order) Bennett College, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, North Carolina A &T State University, North Carolina Central University, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University and Winston-Salem State University.

The Canes are coming off a successful Stadium Series weekend, in fact, the most successful such game the NHL has yet staged.

The team beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 in that outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in front of 57,000 people, the most ever to watch hockey in North Carolina.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story.