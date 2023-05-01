  • Full Story

Hurricanes face next opponent on Wednesday, will be either Rangers or Devils

Monday, May 1, 2023 2:34PM
Fans cheered the canes to round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Carolina Hurricanes fan in Raleigh cheered on the team to their big win in round 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes punched their ticket to the second round the NHL playoffs last Friday and await their opponent who they will face on Wednesday.

The Canes will face either the New York Rangers or New Jersey Devils who will play tonight in a game 7. The Rangers tied the series up on Saturday.

Tickets for games 1 and 2 of the second round of the playoffs, taking place in Raleigh, are already on sale.

Game 2 will be on Friday at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders in overtime of game 6 to advance to the second round.

