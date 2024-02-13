Fayetteville man wins largest prize ever in Carolina Keno game

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man needed a minute after winning the largest prize in the history of the North Carolina Lottery's Keno game.

"I had to sit down for a few minutes just to breathe," said Richard Tyler Jr.

Tyler won a $212,500 Carolina Keno prize.

"When I saw how many I matched, I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Tyler said. "I got kind of nervous."

His big win happened Tuesday at Gray's Creek BP on N.C. 87 South in Fayetteville. He said he often pays Keno there.

"The girls who work in the store know me," he laughed. "They call me Keno."

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for.

Tyler bought a $20 ticket and played for 10 shares. After matching nine of 10 numbers and winning $4,250, his prize grew to $212,500 when the 5X multiplier was drawn.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $151,943.

He said he plans to share his winnings with his eight siblings.

"We are very tight-knit and very close," he said.

