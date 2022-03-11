Cary apartment complex where 9-year-old died in blaze reportedly in violation of several fire codes

The deadly fire broke out in a three-story building at the complex, formerly known as Misty Woods Apartments, on Monday afternoon.
EMBED <>More Videos

Cary apartment where child died in fire violated several codes

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An apartment complex in Cary where a large fire broke out and killed a child on Monday reportedly violated several North Carolina state fire codes, town officials told ABC11 Friday.

Portable fire extinguishers at the Aurella Cary Apartments on the 100 block of Harlon Drive had not been inspected since December 2019, officials said.

A fire inspection was conducted in 2020, and the fire extinguishers should have been examined as part of that annual inspection.

Cary officials said the town gave property managers a verbal reminder about the requirements.



The deadly fire broke out in a three-story building at the complex, formerly known as Misty Woods Apartments, on Monday afternoon.

A 9-year old child died from injuries sustained in the fire, and three others were hospitalized.

Damage to nearly 30 affected units was extensive, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Many residents told ABC11 about safety issues within the building, including a fire last month and other electrical problems.

"The top apartment floor was barreling smoke up," said Jen Peltier, who lives in a nearby building. "It had to have started pretty fast because there was no warning for my side, at least."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caryncfiredeadly fireapartment firefire safety
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain chances increase, severe threat Saturday morning
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Broken elevator traps UNC student in her dorm for days
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
Durham teacher emphasizes necessity of LGBTQ+ spaces in schools
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail: 'I am not suicidal!'
Body cameras arrive at Durham Co. Sheriff's Office
Show More
Investors buy Caribbean island to start their own country
Fort Bragg families cope with ongoing deployments to Europe
Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls Ukraine president 'thug'
Lee County woman shot in head, fighting for life in hospital
Record-high inflation affects several industries
More TOP STORIES News