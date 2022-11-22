Cary Jaycees amend Christmas Parade rules after girl killed in Raleigh parade

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Cary is having its 2022 Jaycees Christmas Parade on December 10 and the Jaycees have tweaked the rules after a child was killed at the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 19.

On its website the organization added a statement and a list of specific adjustments that are being implemented in light of what happened in Raleigh.

Parade organizers said, "We are taking the safety of all parade participants and spectators very seriously."

Here are the changes

Throwing of candy will NOT be allowed. You can hand out candy to spectators but you must walk along the sidewalk to hand it out. The Jaycees said this will keep spectators out of the road.

Floats are required to arrive at no later than 12pm. All drivers should bring a copy of their latest inspection report if they have one.

Cary Police/Fire Department will be inspecting cars/trailers and talking to drivers the day of.

You may have no more than 16 people on any float (12 if it is a professional float).

The Jaycees define a float as anything pulled by a car or truck. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Cary Jaycees.

Hailey Brooks,11, died after she was hit by a truck that was pulling a dance company float. She was one of the performers. The truck was eventually stopped by first responders and bystanders.

ABC11 checked with parade organizers in several cities and towns in the Triangle-area about any changes or amendments made after Brooks' death.

The driver Landen Glass has been charged. Glass also had a record in Virginia of numerous vehicle violations.

