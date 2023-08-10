Virtual Holocaust Museum to be released in popular video game Fortnite

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary-based gaming company Epic Games is building out the world's next holocaust museum virtually.

According to a post by the digital designer, the museum will be found inside one of the most popular games online, Fortnite.

Fortnite has about 328 million active monthly users, according to Active Player. Those users will soon be able to access a separate experience, walking through a virtual holocaust museum where they will be able to read the plaques describing the genocide of six million Jews by Nazi Germany and learn about resistance fighters and heroes.

The rollout is happening as North Carolina is also preparing to launch a new statewide Holocaust curriculum in the fall for middle and high school students to comply with a new law, The Gizella Abramson Holocaust Education Act passed in 2021.

Michael Abramson, who is the son of Gizella Abramson and Chairman of the N.C. Council on the Holocaust said along with teaching, he hopes the virtual museum can also be used as another tool.

"This is a big way that anti-semitic and hate groups try to reach out to younger generations through comic books, graphic novels, and media. So, this is a way to counter that. Absolutely. So, people at least will be understanding and say-well, why should I study the holocaust? Why should I study slavery? What happens again when a society hates? And hopefully, they'll learn not to do that, they'll learn positive behaviors," Abramson said.

A release date for the virtual holocaust museum hasn't been given yet. Players will be limited in what they can do with their avatars inside the virtual museum space.

